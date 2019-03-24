Scott was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Scott had a poor spring, allowing eight runs in nine innings with a 6:6 K:BB. The lefty posted a strong 31.7 percent strikeout rate in 53.1 innings at the big-league level last and could still play a significant role in the Orioles' bullpen later in the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...