Orioles' Tanner Scott: Hits speed bump in midst of strong season
Scott, who has made major strides in the Orioles' organization this season, was placed on the disabled list at Double-A Bowie with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand, Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
The 6-foot-2 southpaw has been dominant for the Baysox this season, posting a minuscule 1.83 ERA while notching 74 strikeouts over 20 games and 59 innings. There's no ignoring Scott's 40 free passes on the season, but he's been effectively wild as opponents have hit just .174 off him. The 22-year-old was eyeing a big-league debut after making the All-Star Futures Game earlier this month, but he'll unfortunately have to put those plans on hold for now.
