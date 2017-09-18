Play

Scott, who's expected to develop into a big-league closer, said being used in a limited starter's role this season at Double-A Bowie allowed him extended time to develop his offspeed pitches, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Scott's fastball typically sits in the mid-to-upper 90s, but he has no problem clocking in at triple digits routinely. Instead of using him as a minor-league reliever, the Orioles opted to start the left-hander in three-inning stints, giving Scott five or six days of rest in between. "Well, with the short starts, you can never win, but it was good. I developed my offspeed more," Scott said. "It was a good experience and I'm glad they did it and I'll see what they want me to do now."

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast