Orioles' Tanner Scott: Hones offspeed pitches in 2017
Scott, who's expected to develop into a big-league closer, said being used in a limited starter's role this season at Double-A Bowie allowed him extended time to develop his offspeed pitches, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Scott's fastball typically sits in the mid-to-upper 90s, but he has no problem clocking in at triple digits routinely. Instead of using him as a minor-league reliever, the Orioles opted to start the left-hander in three-inning stints, giving Scott five or six days of rest in between. "Well, with the short starts, you can never win, but it was good. I developed my offspeed more," Scott said. "It was a good experience and I'm glad they did it and I'll see what they want me to do now."
