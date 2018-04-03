Scott may be used as a reliever at Triple-A Norfolk this season, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Scott had an impressive showing at Double-A Bowie last season, where he was used as a starter and threw for a 2.22 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 24 games. However, the Orioles want to have Scott join their bullpen later in the season, so the club is entertaining the idea of moving the 23-year-old back to his previous role as a reliever. Scott will look to improve his control with Norfolk, as he posted an unsightly 87:46 K:BB in 2017.