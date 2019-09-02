The Orioles recalled Scott from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.

Scott tallied 23 strikeouts in 17 innings over his 15 appearances with the Orioles earlier this season, but his other ratios (5.29 ERA, 2.18 WHIP) didn't speak well to his performance. Even in AL-only leagues that count holds, Scott seems unlikely to provide much fantasy value down the stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories