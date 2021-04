Scott pitched a scoreless inning and allowed one walk to earn a hold in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Scott pitched the eighth inning and successfully protected a two-run lead. The southpaw has a 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 6.1 innings so far this season. He's also taken a pair of losses and earned three holds in six appearances. Scott remains in the closer conversation, but he's yet to record a save.