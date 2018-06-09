Scott was sent down to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Scott was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Darren O'Day (elbow) who was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday's matinee against Toronto. Over 13 appearances with the Orioles this season, Scott has posted a 4.96 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a solid 23:6 K:BB in 16.1 innings of relief. Expect to see the left-hander back in the majors in the near future.