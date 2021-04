Scott allowed one hit and no runs in two-thirds of an inning for a hold in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.

Scott got the last two outs of the seventh inning. The 26-year-old southpaw has a 2.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across seven innings this season. He's picked up four holds and two losses in seven appearances. Cesar Valdez has a decent grip on the closer job for now, but Scott remains part of the bridge to him in the late innings.