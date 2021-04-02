Scott allowed two walks and struck out two in one inning to earn a hold in Friday's 3-0 win over the Red Sox.

Scott worked the eighth inning after John Means spun seven innings of one-hit ball. The 26-year-old Scott wasn't quite as efficient, but he kept runs off the board. The southpaw is expected to be in the mix for saves to start 2021 while Hunter Harvey (oblique) is sidelined. Cesar Valdez pitched a scoreless ninth inning Friday to earn the save, and Shawn Armstrong (paternity) is also likely challenge Scott for closing duties.