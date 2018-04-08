Scott was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Scott will provide a fresh arm in the bullpen for Sunday's series finale against the Yankees after Jimmy Yacabonis was touched up for three runs in his lone inning of relief Saturday before getting sent back to Norfolk. Look for the left-handed Scott to work in long relief during his stint with the big club and see most of his opportunities in lower-leverage spots.

