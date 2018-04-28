Orioles' Tanner Scott: Returns to Triple-A
Scott was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
It's already the second time Scott has been been optioned back to Norfolk this season, and could be a relatively short stay once again. The 23-year-old has allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings (three appearances) with five strikeouts for the Orioles this season.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...