Scott was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

It's already the second time Scott has been been optioned back to Norfolk this season, and could be a relatively short stay once again. The 23-year-old has allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings (three appearances) with five strikeouts for the Orioles this season.

