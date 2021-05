Scott gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out one in one inning of Saturday's 12-9 loss to Washington.

The southpaw worked the sixth inning, but he didn't find much success as Washington racked up three runs to extend its lead. Prior to Saturday, Scott had pitched 3.2 scoreless innings over his last six appearances. The 26-year-old has a solid 3.00 ERA, but his 1.61 WHIP and 22:16 K:BB remain a cause of concern for his ability to continue keeping runs off the scoreboard.