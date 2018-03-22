Orioles' Tanner Scott: Sent to Triple-A
Scott was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
As expected, Scott will report to Norfolk to begin the season after spending the majority of the 2017 campaign with Double-A Bowie. The 23-year-old worked as a reliever in spring training, but he's expected to stretch out and continue his development as a starter at Triple-A. He sports power fastball/slider combo, but Scott will need to develop a quality third offering and refine his command if he wants to stick in the rotation.
