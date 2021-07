Scott has allowed three runs on seven hits and six walks across 10.1 innings in his last 10 appearances.

In that span, the left-hander has struck out 13 batters. While Scott continues to have a troubling 6.6 BB/9 for the year, he's done better recently at run prevention. He owns a 2.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 52:27 K:BB across 36.2 innings overall while earning 12 holds in 41 appearances.