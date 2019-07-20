The Orioles recalled Scott from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Catcher Austin Wynns was optioned to Triple-A to open up a spot on the active roster for Scott, who will likely work in middle relief while he's up with the big club. In 12 appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen earlier this season, Scott gave up seven earned runs on 15 hits and 11 walks over 11.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories