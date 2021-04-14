Scott (0-1) allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out two to take an extra-inning loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mariners.

Scott allowed an RBI double to Kyle Seager in the eighth inning, and that was enough to hand the southpaw his first loss of the year. He's yet to give up an earned run in 2021, yielding just two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts across 4.1 innings this season. Scott also has two holds -- he's in the mix for saves and should see mostly high-leverage assignments.