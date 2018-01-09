Orioles' Tanner Scott: To open year in Triple-A rotation
Scott will continue to be developed as a starting pitcher and will open the year at Triple-A Norfolk, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 23-year-old lefty has the stuff to be a dominant reliever (big fastball, power slider), but the Orioles have very few high-upside starting pitching prospects in their system, so they will shoot for the moon with Scott. He notched a 2.22 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 69 innings at Double-A last season, but he was held to three innings per start. Developing a quality third pitch and sufficient command will be imperative for him to make it as a starter.
