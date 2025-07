The Padres traded Smith alongside five other prospects to the Orioles on Thursday in exchange for Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Smith owns a 1.80 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 15 innings since being promoted to Single-A in late June. The 22-year-old righty will most likely remain in Single-A for the remainder of the season.