The Orioles recalled Scott from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

He'll rejoin the big club after a two-week stint in the minors following John Means' move to the Family Medical Emergency List. Scott will provide the Orioles with another right-handed option out of the bullpen but likely won't be asked to pitch in high-leverage spots after serving up 24 earned runs in 13.1 innings across his prior 10 appearances in the majors this season.

