Scott was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Tuesday.

Scott allowed 10 runs (eight earned) in 7.2 innings for the Mariners this season. He didn't fare all that much better in 35 innings for Triple-A Tacoma, posting a 6.43 ERA. He'll be optioned to Triple-A Norfolk by the Orioles, with Sean Gilmartin designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

