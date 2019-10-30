Scott cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was inefficient in the majors last season, recording a 14.33 ERA with a 2.57 WHIP over 16.1 innings pitched between the Mariners and Orioles. He pitched well in limited action with Triple-A Norfolk in 2019, amassing a 0.56 ERA and a 21:3 K:BB over 16 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories