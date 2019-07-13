Orioles' Tayler Scott: Recalled to majors
Scott was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
This is a corresponding move to Dylan Bundy being placed on the 10-day IL with right knee tendinitis. The right-handed relief pitcher had a brief stint as an opener for the Mariners earlier this season, allowing 10 runs (eight earned), striking out seven and walking six across 7.2 innings. Whether he'll serve in a similar role or work primarily out of the bullpen for the Orioles in Bundy's absence has yet to be determined.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.