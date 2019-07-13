Scott was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

This is a corresponding move to Dylan Bundy being placed on the 10-day IL with right knee tendinitis. The right-handed relief pitcher had a brief stint as an opener for the Mariners earlier this season, allowing 10 runs (eight earned), striking out seven and walking six across 7.2 innings. Whether he'll serve in a similar role or work primarily out of the bullpen for the Orioles in Bundy's absence has yet to be determined.

