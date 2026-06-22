Orioles' Taylor Ward: Pops rare homer in rout

Ward went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two additional runs scored during the Orioles' 12-1 win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Ward connected on his second homer of the month and only his fourth extra-base hit since the beginning of June. The 32-year-old outfielder has been a fixture near the top of Baltimore's batting order all season, appearing in all but one of the club's first 79 games, but he's really struggling for power during his debut year with the Orioles. Through 358 plate appearances, Ward is slashing .255/.393/.355 with four big flies, 17 doubles, 21 RBI and 49 runs scored.