Vavra will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

He'll be picking up his third start in four games and his second in a row since the Orioles dealt Trey Mancini to the Astros on Monday. With Mancini out of the picture, the lefty-hitting Vavra looks like he might get a trial as a regular in the lineup versus right-handed pitching. The 25-year-old doesn't bring much power or speed to the table, but he walked at a 13.9 percent clip and struck out only 17.3 percent of the time at Triple-A Norfolk this season while hitting .324.