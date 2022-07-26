site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Joins big-league club
RotoWire Staff
The Orioles recalled Vavra from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
The infielder has slashed an impressive .324/.435/.451 in 45 games at Triple-A this season. Vavra should see some playing time while Jonathan Arauz (finger) is on the injured list.
