Triple-A Norfolk placed Vavra on the 7-day injured list Friday due to a left groin strain, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

It will be the second time Vavra has been placed on the minor-league injured list this season. Since returning from a right shoulder strain May 12, Vavra has slashed .271/.377/.424 with two home runs and 12 RBI over 59 at-bats.