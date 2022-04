Vavra was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a right hamstring strain Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Vavra began the year at Triple-A Norfolk and posted a .441 on-base percentage with four extra-base hits, 10 runs, two RBI and a stolen base. The severity of his hamstring issue isn't yet clear, but he'll be forced to miss at least a week.