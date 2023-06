Vavra (shoulder) was placed on Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Vavra suffered a right shoulder strain and will be sidelined at least a week. His injury leaves the Orioles with one less option available should they need an extra position player in the majors. Vavra went 9-for-21 (.429) with three extra-base hits and a stolen base over five games following his demotion June 6.