Vavra (hamstring) has finished his recovery at extended spring training and is set to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Vavra's rehab assignment will likely begin this coming week with Aberdeen. Once he's gotten in a few reps there, he'll be set to resume his season with Triple-A Norfolk, where he hit .327/.435/.423 in 13 games prior to the injury.