Vavra, Tyler Nevin and a player to be named later were traded from the Orioles to the Rockies in exchange for Mychal Givens on Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Vavra spent 2019 at Low-A Asheville and performed well with a .318/.409/.489 slash line with 10 homers and 18 stolen bases in 102 games. The 23-year-old may head to the Orioles' alternate training site.