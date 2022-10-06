Vavra went 2-for-8 with a three-run home run across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

Vavra took Mitch White deep in the eighth inning to tally his first career home run. He has gotten relatively consistent starts since Sept. 17, and he has gone 10-for-38 while striking out at only an 8.6 percent clip in that span. Vavra could earn a roster spot in Baltimore in 2023 thanks to his defensive versatility, though he should not be projected to contribute much with his bat.