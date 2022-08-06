Vavra went 3-for-4 in Friday's 1-0 win over the Pirates.

Vavra had a bit of a slow start after his callup, but he's gone 6-for-10 with five walks in his last five contests. The 25-year-old posted a strong 13.9 percent walk rate and a 17.3 percent strikeout rate with Triple-A Norfolk this year, so he's no stranger to impressive plate discipline. He seems to have settled in as the primary designated hitter against right-handed pitchers, though he's also drawn a start in left field. Vavra's defense isn't regarded as highly as his bat, but the natural second baseman could eventually push Rougned Odor for playing time at the keystone.

