Estrada signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Monday that includes an invite to big-league spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Baltimore already acquired Blaze Alexander to help offset the injuries to Jordan Westburg (elbow) and Jackson Holliday (hand), and now Estrada will enter the fray as well. Estrada, 30, hit .253/.385/.370 with three home runs in 39 games with the Rockies last year. His 2025 season ended in August with a hamstring strain.