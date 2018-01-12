Beckham agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million deal with Baltimore on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

This was the first offseason of arbitration eligibility for Beckham, who received a $2.5 million raise from this past year. In 2017, the shortstop appeared in 137 games split between Baltimore and Tampa Bay, slashing .278/.328/.454 with 22 home runs and 62 RBI. It remains to be seen whether Beckham will be able to build on his breakthrough year at the plate, but a key to sustaining his form will be shoring up a 29 percent strikeout rate that has plagued him each season.