Beckham will receive treatment on his injured hamstring Monday before the Orioles decide whether he's day-to-day or needs to be shut down for the season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Since arriving via trade with the Rays at the non-waiver deadline, the shortstop has been the Orioles best hitter. Beckham has unexpectedly put himself in the thick of the offseason discussion topics, as the team will need to decide whether to make him the regular shortstop, a utility candidate or even a trade piece. Playing in his fourth MLB campaign at age 27, Beckham owns a .280/.330/.457 slash line with 22 home runs over 136 total games this year. He's cooled down considerably since August, and even if Beckham can play, he's likely to split time with veteran J.J. Hardy over the final stretch of games.