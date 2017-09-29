Orioles' Tim Beckham: Back in action Friday
Beckham (hamstring) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.
Beckham sat out the last three games while dealing with his injury, but he is apparently feeling good enough to start Friday night against his former squad. As he has regularly done when healthy over the last several weeks, he will man shorstop and hit leadoff for the Orioles.
More News
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Hopeful to return over weekend•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Awaiting fateful decision•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Hamstring injury confirmed•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Leaves game with apparent leg injury•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...