Play

Beckham (hamstring) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

Beckham sat out the last three games while dealing with his injury, but he is apparently feeling good enough to start Friday night against his former squad. As he has regularly done when healthy over the last several weeks, he will man shorstop and hit leadoff for the Orioles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast