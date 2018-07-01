Beckham will start at third base and lead off Sunday against the Angels.

The Orioles will deploy Beckham as their table setter for the second straight game, this time against a right-handed pitcher (Deck McGuire) after lefty Tyler Skaggs was on the mound for the Angels on Saturday. Trey Mancini had served as Baltimore's leadoff man for the prior four games, but it appears manager Buck Showalter prefers to keep him in the heart of the order for now. Beckham acquitted himself well atop the order Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a run scored in the 6-2 loss.