Orioles' Tim Beckham: Batting leadoff Monday
Beckham is starting at second base and leading off Monday against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
With regular leadoff man Trey Mancini sidelined with a sore knee, manager Buck Showalter will turn to Beckham to hit leadoff for Monday's series finale. The 28-year-old is off to a slow start to the season offensively, hitting just .175/.247/.263 through 22 games, but hopefully a favorable placement will help him get things going. Beckham went 1-for-4 with a run scored while hitting atop the order earlier in the year.
