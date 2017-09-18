Beckham went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, his 22nd of the year, to lead Baltimore to Sunday's 6-4 victory in the Bronx.

The shortstop's blast in the fourth inning added to his already career-high total this season. Beckham continues to be one of the Orioles' most productive hitters since being acquired from the Rays on July 31, and he now has 10 home runs with his new team. During the campaign's second half, Beckham has emerged as one of the most valuable fantasy shortstops.