Beckham went 3-for-5 Thursday against the Rangers.

Though it was an empty three-hit effort on Thursday for Beckham, it was fifth multi-hit game in 12 starts since July 20. In that span, he has two home runs, eight RBI and 11 runs scored while also raising his average from .207 to .230. While he has produced very little in 213 at-bats this season, he continues to hit towards the top of the Orioles' lineup, so if he starts to hit better he could provide some counting stat upside.

More News
Our Latest Stories