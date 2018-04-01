Orioles' Tim Beckham: Connects for home run Saturday
Beckham went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer during Baltimore's 6-2 loss to the Twins on Saturday.
Beckham took an offering from Gabriel Moya over the left-field fence in the ninth inning to put Baltimore on the board for the first and last time during an otherwise tough night in which the Twins threatened a combined no-hitter. He was batting seventh, though, as the Orioles continued their experiment with Chris Davis leading off. Beckham was Baltimore's most frequent occupant of the top spot after he was traded there last season, so he might earn consideration again if the Orioles want to change things. The first overall pick of the 2008 draft showed his first sustained breakthrough in 2017, lofting 22 homers while posting a .278/.328/.454 slash in 575 plate appearances with the Rays and O's.
More News
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Participates in simulated game•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Goes through full activities Sunday•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Unlikely to play until Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Not likely to need disabled list•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Tweaks groin, removed as precaution•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Leaves Thursday's game•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...