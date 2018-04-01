Beckham went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer during Baltimore's 6-2 loss to the Twins on Saturday.

Beckham took an offering from Gabriel Moya over the left-field fence in the ninth inning to put Baltimore on the board for the first and last time during an otherwise tough night in which the Twins threatened a combined no-hitter. He was batting seventh, though, as the Orioles continued their experiment with Chris Davis leading off. Beckham was Baltimore's most frequent occupant of the top spot after he was traded there last season, so he might earn consideration again if the Orioles want to change things. The first overall pick of the 2008 draft showed his first sustained breakthrough in 2017, lofting 22 homers while posting a .278/.328/.454 slash in 575 plate appearances with the Rays and O's.