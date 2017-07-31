Orioles' Tim Beckham: Dealt to Baltimore
Beckham was traded to the Orioles in exchange for minor-leaguer Tobias Myers on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Although he's been scuffling as of late, Beckham seems to be just what the Orioles needed at the trade deadline. He'll likely slot in as the primary shortstop for the Orioles after getting relatively little production out of Ruben Tejada while J.J. Hardy (wrist) has been sidelined. Beckham is slashing .259/.314/.407 on the season and should see a good amount of playing time even when Hardy returns to action thanks to his ability to play each infield spot.
