Beckham went 1-for-4 with a home and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Red Sox.

Beckham is now a surprising 6-for-20 with two home runs since taking over at shortstop for the traded Manny Machado, despite now having only four home runs for the entire season. The 28-year-old still carries an ugly .216/.265/.324 slash line for the season, but perhaps the new starting gig at shortstop can provide enough rejuvenation to reach his more respectable career slash line of .253/.303/.422.