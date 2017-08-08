Beckham was named the AL Player of the Week after hitting .583 with three home runs over the last seven games.

The O's newly acquired shortstop has hit safely in every game since being traded from Tampa Bay. Beckham is 15-for-28 with seven extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs since moving to Baltimore. Manager Buck Showalter has said Beckham will drop into a bench role once J.J. Hardy (wrist) returns, but the former is certainly giving the skipper food for thought until then.