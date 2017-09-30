Beckham tweaked his hamstring Friday night and may be held out the rest of the season as a result, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Beckham said that he was only playing at about 60 percent of normal before tweaking his knee during Friday's game and that he probably shouldn't have attempted to play through the injury. Expect Beckham's season to be over; if so, his final line will be .278/.328/.454 with 22 home runs over 137 games, a breakout campaign for the 27-year-old.