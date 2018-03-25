Orioles' Tim Beckham: Goes through full activities Sunday
Beckham (groin) was able to do some running and throwing on the field Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The infielder is still recovering from the minor groin strain he suffered Thursday, but his status doesn't appear in any serious peril for Opening Day. With his activity Sunday going according to plan, Beckham is expected to rest Monday before getting in some at-bats during a simulated game Tuesday. Beckham is slated to open the season as the Orioles' everyday third baseman with Manny Machado shifting over to shortstop on a full-time basis.
