Beckham is doubtful to play Sunday after injuring his hamstring Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. However, manager Buck Showalter isn't sure if the injury will end Beckham's season, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The club presumably will perform more tests on their shortstop's hamstring. Beckham's status should become clearer in the next few days, though it's looking like a long shot that he'll return Tuesday after an expected Sunday break and a Monday off.