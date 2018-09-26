Beckham is not in the lineup for Game 2 fo Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Beckham will sit for the second half of Wednesday's twin bill after going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Game 1. Jonathan Villar slides to shortstop in his absence, opening up a spot for Steve Wilkerson to start at the keystone.