Orioles' Tim Beckham: Held out again Thursday
Beckham (mouth) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
Beckham will miss a second straight game after getting a wisdom tooth removed. In his place, JJ Hardy draws another start at shortstop. Beckham should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's affair.
