Beckham is dealing with a sore groin and Achilles, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Beckham was pulled from Monday's game against the Indians after reaching base during the eighth inning. The Orioles' initial belief is that the groin injury that was bothering Beckham during spring training may have resurfaced. Because it's a similar injury the team is concerned that it may be a significant issue, and the sore Achilles certainly doesn't help matters. Additional information regarding Beckham's status and whether or not a trip to the disabled list awaits should be available in the near future. Should he have to miss time, look for Danny Valencia to see time at the hot corner.